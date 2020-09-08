Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ Gets a Classic Piano Makeover

Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" has been covered many a time, but with this offering, we're giving some attention to Russian pianist Gamazda who twinkles the ivories with plenty of passion delivering her cover.

The musician, born Alexandra Kuznetsova, has seen her YouTube profile rise over the past year as she's delivered piano compositions with her own arrangements taking on some of rock and metal's biggest hits. In this version, she even manages to replicate some of Randy Rhoads' guitar parts as well. Having a little fun with things, she even throws in a party favor for a sound effect. Take a listen in the player below.

Osbourne's "Crazy Train" was just certified four times platinum by the RIAA, making it one of the biggest hits of Osbourne's solo career. The track was initially released on Sept. 20, 1980 as part of Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz debut solo album.

Gamazda began playing piano at the age of 3 and graduated in 2014 from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory. The "Crazy Train" choice was a selection from her Patreon community. Some of her more recent pieces include piano covers of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," AC/DC's "Back in Black," Metallica's "One," Guns N' Roses' "Don't Cry" and Linkin Park's "Numb." We also featured her performance of System of a Down's "Chop Suey" in our recent 25 covers of "Chop Suey" feature for National Chop Suey Day.

Stay up to date with Gamazda's YouTube covers via her channel right here.

Gamazda, "Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne Piano Cover)