Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 2020 European Tour Dates
Ozzy Osbourne is taking a mulligan on 2019 and has now officially named new dates for the European leg of his "No More Tours 2" farewell run after postponing them all earlier this year.
Prior to postponing the North American 2019 leg of the tour after dislodging metal rods in his body because he tripped over a shoe getting back to bed after peeing, the Prince of Darkness battled pneumonia and other health complications. These issues forced him to postpone the winter European jaunt with Judas Priest and the new batch of dates are almost identical to the original ones.
The 2020 trek will begin on Jan. 31, a year and a day after the first European show was originally scheduled. Totaling 19 stops in all, Ozzy and Priest will finish up a month and a half later on March 16 in Switzerland.
"I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year," commented Ozzy.
See the newly-listed tour dates below and for more info, head to Ozzy's website.
Ozzy's 2020 North American tour will begin in late May. See a list of those dates here.
With both 2019 tours now rescheduled, it's a good sign that Ozzy is truly on the mend. His son, Jack Osbourne, recently said that he was "getting back on his feet" after his latest injury, and that the singer is back to his regular cynical ways.
Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest 2020 European Tour Dates
Jan. 31 — Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
Feb. 02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Feb. 05 — Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Arena
Feb. 07 — Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena
Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ The O2
Feb. 12 — Glasgow, U.K. @ SSE Hyrdo
Feb. 14 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Resorts World Arena
Feb. 17 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle
Feb. 20 — Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwell Arena
Feb. 22 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
Feb. 24 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Feb. 26 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle
Feb. 29 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
March 03 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
March 05 — Munich, Germany @ Olympianhalle
March 07 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
March 10 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
March 13 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Arena
March 16 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
