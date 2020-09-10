Own A Piece Of The Syracuse Carrier Dome All For A Good Cause

Want to own a piece of the Syracuse Carrier Dome roof? You can buy a piece, all for a good cause.

The Carrier Dome memorabilia collection has a new set of memorabilia pieces that Syracuse Orange fans can purchase.

The company is introducing a three-plaque Dome series, priced at $64.99. For every set of plaques purchased, $10 will be donated to the 'Cuse Athletics Opportunity Fund.

What is the Cuse Athletics Opportunity fund, and what does it do?

The ‘Cuse Athletics Opportunity Fund supports the greatest areas of need within Syracuse University‘s Athletics program at the discretion of the Director of Athletics and the Athletics senior staff.

Gifts to the ‘Cuse Athletics Opportunity Fund make an impact on the following areas:

- Student-athlete academic development

- S-Project (life skills development)

- Recruiting

- Strength & conditioning, sports medicine and nutrition

- Coaching compensation and retention

- Facility enhancements"

The plaques are each made with an authentic piece of the Carrier Dome roof, which covered the Dome from 1980 to 2020.

By buying this gift, donations also help out academic services, student-athlete development, mental health and wellness programs, nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

