Oneida County Sees A Spike In Overdoses Over The Last 14 Days

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has identified a spike in overdoses over the last two weeks.

Officials say in the last 14 days, there have been 20 reported overdoses and two fatalities, primarily associated with heroin.

They say two of the overdoses involved synthetic marijuana and cocaine, indicating that some may be unknowingly using a synthetic opioid.

In light of COVID-19, the county has heightened efforts to monitor overdose trends and is assessing the need to expand access to Narcan in the community.