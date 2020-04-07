Oneida County Sees A Spike In Overdoses Over The Last 14 Days
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has identified a spike in overdoses over the last two weeks.
Officials say in the last 14 days, there have been 20 reported overdoses and two fatalities, primarily associated with heroin.
They say two of the overdoses involved synthetic marijuana and cocaine, indicating that some may be unknowingly using a synthetic opioid.
In light of COVID-19, the county has heightened efforts to monitor overdose trends and is assessing the need to expand access to Narcan in the community.
“The extraordinary times we’re facing due to COVID-19 can create anxieties and concerns that make us all more vulnerable, and may be especially true for people with substance use disorder,” said County Executive Anthony Picente. “We need to be vigilant in practicing social distancing while at the same time doing everything possible to prevent further loss of life due to overdose by ensuring that people have access to life-saving Narcan and medication assisted treatment.”