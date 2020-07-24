Oneida County Reports Latest COVID-19 Death, 17 New Cases
For this first time since this week, Oneida County health officials are reporting a new coronavirus death. That death is the 112th attributed to the fast-spreading, deathly virus and officials say this latest death was a nursing home patient.
Friday's daily release of COVID-19 numbers also included 17 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to-date up 1,957.
The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down for third consecutive day, now at 10 - seven at MVHS facilities, 2 at Rome Memorial Hospital and one outside the county.
Health officials say there are currently 217 known, active cases in the county; 1,628 cases have been resolved.
There were also several new public health exposures to report Friday:
7/11/20
Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Place of exposure: The Salvation Army Thrift Store
Address of exposure: Erie Blvd W., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/25/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
7/19/20
Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Place of exposure: Save A Lot
Address of exposure: Black River Boulevard N., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/2/20
7/21 and 7/22/20 (same times both days)
Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Shepherd Place bus
3:30 p.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Sangertown Square bus
8:35 p.m. Sangertown Square to South Street bus
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/4/20 and 8/5/20
Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------