Oneida County Announces First COVID Death In Two Weeks

Oneida County is reporting a COVID-19-related fatality for the first time in two weeks.

The number of deaths is now 122.

There were 10 new positive cases to bring the total number to 2,311.

Four previous cases were removed from the total.

Three patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at MVHS.

There are 80 active positive cases and 2,109 positive cases have been resolved.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Thursday:

119,491 total negative results.

121,802 total tests have been conducted.

80 in mandatory isolation.

591 in mandatory quarantine.

Potential public exposures:

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Michaels

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kohl’s

Address of exposure: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: HomeGoods

Address of exposure: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Wagner Farms

Address of exposure: 5841 Old Oneida Rd, Rome, NY 13440

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/7/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.