One Oneida County Village Was Once Known as the Incest Capital of the World

There is a tiny village in Oneida County that was once known as the incest capital of the world.

Legend has it that Oriskany Falls was home to a secret cult that practiced incest. The story began at Colgate University, near the village with less than 800 people. Students use to warn one another about leaving campus, according to Weird US.

The cult is so well known on campus because its members supposedly hate the nearby university and its students and faculty.

The Colgate Maroon News, a student newspaper, explored the famous legend in 1997, claiming “Oriskany Falls is the incest capital of the world and the butterflies on many of the houses represent membership in a secret incestuous cult."

The locals know all about the legend and when asked about it they just laugh. "That was just a rumor started at Colgate University and everyone seems to be related in this small town," one joked. "It became so well known I remember Johnny Carson even talked about it on his show."

There are several homes with butterflies but they're just butterflies. "My wife thought they were pretty and wanted to hang them up," said an Oriskany Falls resident. "I knew the rumors but hung them anyway. People are going to think what they want."

The famous legend was even featured in a SUNY article that explored hidden stories in New York state.

Is the legend just a rumor started by a bunch of college kids or does it have some truth to it? Only the members of the 'so-called' cult could tell you. And I'm guessing they won't be saying anything either way.

