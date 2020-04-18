One New Coronavirus Death In Oneida County, Possible Exposure

There have been 16 new positive cases of coronavirus in Oneida County, including one fatality.

That brings the total number of cases to 279, with seven total deaths.

Here are more numbers released on Saturday by County Executive Anthony Picente:

· Out of the 279 positive cases:

25 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

6 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

· 76 positive cases have been resolved.

· 1,898 total tests have been conducted.

· 146 results pending.

· 1,473 total negative results.

· 425 under mandatory quarantine.

· 439 under precautionary quarantine.

· 1,977 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Meanwhile, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Dollar Tree Store on Mohawk Street in Utica and the Walmart on Horatio Street in Utica on April 11th between Noon and 2:00 p.m

Health Department officials say the risk to the public is low as the individual was wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone who was at those locations during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 23rd and contact their healthcare provider if the develop symptoms.

An Oneida County Facebook Live Town Hall on the COVID-19 Crisis is scheduled to take place on April 21 at 6 p.m.