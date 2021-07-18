Oh Canada! Border Will Soon Open for Non-Essential Travel From Far and Wide

The Canadian border will soon open up to all non-essential travelers. But you have to be fully vaccinated.

The border has been shut down to non-essential travel since March 2020. It opened July 5 to essential, fully vaccinated travellers that meet mandatory requirements. But soon it will be open to even more people.

COVID-19 case numbers and severe illness continues to decline in Canada as vaccination rates continue to increase. 80 per cent of eligible Canadians have been vaccinated with their first dose and over 50 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

"If our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a call with Canada’s provincial and territorial premiers.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents may be allowed to cross into Canada for non-essential travel by mid-August.

Despite the border opening to more people, Canadians are being strongly advised to continue avoiding non-essential travel. “Although the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time with COVID-19 cases on a downward trend and vaccination efforts going well across the country, we can’t let our guard down," said Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. "Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence, and the advice of our public health experts. In all that we’re doing in response to this pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health, safety, and security of all Canadians.”

