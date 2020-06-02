Off-Duty Utica Firefighter Helps Save Life at BJ’s, North Utica

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is commending members of the Utica Fire Department, including an off-duty firefighter, for helping save a life at BJ's in North Utica.

A shopper inside the BJ's Wholesale Club collapsed inside the store and went into cardiac arrest. A release from Palmieri's office says off-duty Utica Firefighter Adrian Irizarry witnessed the patron collapse and began CPR, and also used an on-site Automated External Defibrillator before on-duty UFD personnel could arrive.

The Mayor's office says it was Irizarry's quick action that helped return a pulse to the patient, who was then transported to the hospital. Palmieri says the City and the UFD recognize Irizarry, Lt. Richard Stemmer and firefighters Richard Nower, Don Worden, Michael Dam and Ehser Kanyaw for their outstanding work.

The release also said the on-site AED is a great example of why Utica supports public acces to Automatic External Defibrillators.

