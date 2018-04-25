It'll cost you more for the daily paper in Utica. The Observer Dispatch has raised prices.

The Utica O-D has cost the same for the past six years. "Unfortunately, the time has come for us to make pricing adjustments to newsstand sales that are reflective of changing market conditions," says Terry Cascioli, Publisher of the Observer-Dispatch. "The costs associated with manufacturing of the print product, including the recent tariff imposed on newsprint, have risen to the point at which a rate increase is unavoidable. This is a difficult but necessary business decision that we delayed for as long as possible."

Prices for the daily paper went to $2, an increase that took effect Monday, April 23rd. The Sunday edition also went up on Sunday, April 22nd. It'll now cost $3.50, $1 more.

You can save by signing up for a digital subscription. You'll receive a digital version of the paper as well as everything from Uticaod.com. Give it a try for only $3 for the first three months at Uticaod.com/subscribenow .

"Our expectation is customers will understand and appreciate the formidable challenges faced by the newspaper industry, and the responsive actions we sometimes are forced to take to continue our mission of informing and educating the community," says Cascioli. "We truly value the loyalty of our readership and look forward to cultivating long-term relationships through whatever distribution channel suits our customers best."