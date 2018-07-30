NYSDOT Traveler Advisory: Temporary Lane Closure in Utica

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a temporary lane closure that will impact travel in the City of Utica.

According to the Utica Police Department's Facebook page , The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Utica Regional Office has issued the following traveler advisory for motorist in the City of Utica, Oneida County:

Starting, Monday, July 30 through Friday, August 3, 2018 starting at 7:00PM till 6:00AM the Route 12 north off ramp acceleration lane to Route5A/Oriskany Street west will be closed to traffic due to bridge painting operations.