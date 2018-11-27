NY State Trooper Killed In Car Crash

NY State Police

A New York State Trooper has been killed while on duty.

State Police say Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand was reporting to work at the State Police barracks in Fonda this morning when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

They say VanNostrand was stopped in traffic in his personal vehicle, waiting to turn into the station, when he was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he died.

VanNostrand served with the State Police for six years.

He also served as a Correction Officer for eight years with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Trooper VanNostrand is survived by his wife, their daughter, his parents, sister and brothers.