These seven criminals are considered armed and dangerous by the NY Federal Bureau of Investigation. They have evaded capture for years, really decades. Interestingly, more than half are wanted for air piracy, basically hijacking a plane. Many have evaded capture by fleeing to other countries and living in hiding. Many of the crimes were politically motivated.

1. William "Guillermo" Morales

Wanted for: Fleeing from law enforcement

FBI

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered by the FBI for information that leads to Morales' arrest. He was an explosives expert and a bomb-maker for the Purto Rican extremist organization Fuerzas Armadas Liberacion Nacional.

On July 12, 1978, Morales was working on a bomb at a house in East Elmhurst, New York, when it exploded prematurely. Morales was severely injured, taken to a hospital, and arrested. Due to his injuries, Morales was held at the Bellevue Hospital prison ward in New York City until his potential transfer to federal prison. Morales escaped from Bellevue Hospital and fled to Mexico, where he was captured in May of 1983. He was imprisoned in Mexico, but eventually handed over to Cuban authorities and is believed to still be in that country.



2. Cheri Laverne Dalton

Wanted for: RICO charges, robbery, obstruction of justice, bank heist, murder, and aiding and abetting

FBI

Cheri Laverne Dalton is wanted for her alleged involvement in the Brinks Armored Car robbery which occurred on October 21, 1981, in Nanuet, New York. The robbery resulted in the loss of $1.6 million. Two police officers and one security guard were killed, and one police officer and two guards were wounded. On November 17, 1982, a federal grand jury operating in the Southern District of New York returned a superseding indictment charging Dalton with Violations of RICO Statute; Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery; Obstruction of Justice; Armed Bank Robbery; Bank Robbery Killings; and Aiding and Abetting.

3. Ambrose Henry Montfort

Wanted for: Airplane hijacking

FBI

Ambrose Henry Montfort is wanted for his alleged involvement in the September 22, 1983, hijacking of American Airlines Flight 625 en route from New York to St. Thomas/St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Montfort in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on June 28, 1984, after he was charged with aircraft piracy.

4. Eduardo Guerra Jimenez

Wanted for: Airplane hijacking

FBI

Eduardo Guerra Jimenez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the June 11, 1979, hijacking of Delta Flight 1061 en route from John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During the flight, Jimenez, who was armed with a knife, allegedly entered the cockpit, assaulted the flight engineer, and demanded the pilot fly the plane to Havana, Cuba. Once in Cuba, Jimenez, a Cuban pilot who had defected to the United States from Cuba in October of 1969, was taken into custody by Cuban authorities. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on June 13, 1979, after he was charged with aircraft piracy.

5. Jose Espinosa Caballero

Wanted for: Airplane hijacking

FBI

Jose Espinosa Caballero is wanted for his alleged involvement in the September 8, 1980, hijacking of Eastern Airlines Flight 161 while it was en route from New York to Tampa, Florida. During the flight, Caballero is alleged to have displayed a bottle with a liquid in it and a lighter and indicated that he wanted to be flown to Cuba. After making his demands, Caballero retreated to the bathroom at the rear of the plane and remained there until the plane landed in Havana, Cuba. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Caballero in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on June 10, 1985, after he was charged with aircraft piracy.

6. Ishmail Muslim Ali

Wanted for: Airplane hijacking

FBI

Ishmail Muslim Ali is wanted for his alleged involvement in the December 31, 1984, hijacking of American Airlines Flight 626 en route from St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. Ali, who was aboard the plane as a prisoner being transferred from the islands to a prison in New York, allegedly used a handgun hidden in the bathroom of the plane to hijack the plane to Havana, Cuba. At the time of the crime, Ali was serving eight life sentences for the murders of eight tourists in St. Croix. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Ali in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on April 17, 1985, after he was charged with aircraft piracy.

7. Catherine Marie Kerkow

Wanted for: Airplane hijacking

FBI

Catherine Marie Kerkow is wanted for her alleged involvement in the hijacking of Western Airlines Flight 701 which was to fly from Los Angeles, California, to Seattle, Washington, on June 3, 1972. A member of the Black Panthers, Kerkow and an accomplice claimed they had a bomb in an attache case and demanded $500,000. After allowing the 97 passengers to get off the plane in San Francisco, California, Kerkow and her accomplice flew to Algeria where they were granted political asylum. On January 25, 1975, the two hijackers, using fake passports, were arrested on illegal entry charges in France. Kerkow's accomplice was eventually extradited to the United States, but Kerkow's whereabouts remain unknown. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kerkow in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on June 5, 1972, after she was charged with air piracy.

If you have any information about any of the people above, please contact the FBI.

