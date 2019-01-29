Number One Thing To Remember When Ordering Food In A Snow Storm

Some people get to stay home and relax during a snow storm, while others are our working. You may decide to order food during a snow storm. What's the number one golden rule to remember?

On Reddit , this tip makes the most sense: If you order delivery food during a snow storm; tip appropriately.

The post on Reddit goes on to explain that days where you won’t leave the house, please show your appreciation to your delivery driver. "They’re the ones risking their cars, and lives"

If you can afford to have food delivered, you can afford to tip well. I'd say 30% easily."

But what about companies like UberEats? The post goes on to explain how to handle that:

If you’re going to order out use UberEats. At least those drivers can decide if they want to be out there or not."

So simple tip, tip your drivers.