After hitting all-time record highs earlier this month, the average prices for gallon of gas is trickling back down, according to the latest numbers released by AAA New York.

In many regions across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel is down by about a dime over the last the week. The statewide average is down to $4.36 to start the week, a drop of 8-cents since last Monday.

However, in the Kingston area motorists have seen prices fall an average of nearly 3-cents a day this past week. On Monday, the Kingston area boasted the lowest average prices in the state at $4.22, after registering $4.41 just a week ago.

In the Utica-Rome market, prices are down 10-cents over the last seven days, falling from $4.39 to $4.29. In neighboring Herkimer County the average prices is $4.27.

The Capital Region is also at $4.29, down 12-cents from last week.

Syracuse is is down from $4.42 to $4.33, while Rochester was also at $4.42 last week - now at $4.37. The Ithaca area has seen the average prices fall more than a penny-a-day over the last week, from $4.43 to $4.42.

The average prices is down $4.50 to $4.43 in the New York City-area.

When broken down by county, the highest prices to found in the state is New York County, where a regular gallon is averaging $4.78. The cheapest can be found in the North Country where Franklin County is averaging $4.19.

Nationwide, the average prices per gallon is $4.25.

