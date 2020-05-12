No Camping in New York State Campgrounds Until June

Parts of New York will unPAUSE May 15th, as businesses begin to slowly re-open. State owned campgrounds won't be one of them.

All 52 New York state campgrounds, and pavilions in the Adirondacks and Catskill parks will be closed to overnight visitation through May 31st, to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

New York State has suspended all new camping, cabin and cottage reservations for the 2020 season until further notice. "If you've made a reservation for the season beginning June 1, and we determine your campground is safe to open, your reservation will be honored," according to the DEC. If you want to cancel an existing reservation, you may do so and receive a full refund.

The DEC has also temporarily suspended all overnight camping at the following facilities in central New York:

Long Pond Camping Area (Long Pond State Forest, Town of Smithville, Chenango County)

Balsam Pond Camping Area (Balsam Swamp State Forest, Town of Pharsalia, Chenango County)

Hunt's Pond Camping Area (Hunt's Pond State Forest, Town of New Berlin, Chenango County)

Stoney Pond Camping Area (Stoney Pond State Forest, Town of Nelson, Madison County)

Cherry Ridge Camping Area (Charles E. Baker State Forest, Town of Brookfield, Madison County)

The Assembly Area (Charles E. Baker State Forest, Town of Brookfield, Madison County)

Moscow Hill Camping Area (Charles E. Baker State Forest, Town of Brookfield, Madison County)

Spruce Pond Camping Area (Morgan Hill State Forest, Town of Fabius, Onondaga County)

You can get the full list of back country camping restrictions DEC.NY.gov.

When campgrounds do finally open in New York state, you can use the DECinfo Locator, an interactive map featuring campgrounds, primitive campsites, lean-tos, hiking trails, parking areas, and other information to help plan a visit this summer.