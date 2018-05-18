Nine Inch Nails Release New Song, ‘God Break Down the Door’

Nine Inch Nails have released a new song, “God Break Down the Door,” the first track from their forthcoming LP Bad Witch , which is set for release on June 22. The song is available for download or streaming , and also has a new “visualizer” video on YouTube.

“God Break Down the Door” is typically intense, with a swirling electronic undercurrent and a saxophone spraying sustained notes. “You won’t find the answers here,” Trent Reznor sings. “Not the ones you came looking for.” The track ends with the refrain “Move the pain and push it back in” nudged increasingly higher in the mix until it yields to feedback and an ascending keyboard line.

You can watch the video below.

Bad Witch is, according to the band, “the final volume in the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence .” Nine Inch Nails will support the album with their 27-date Cold and Black and Infinite tour of the U.S., which kicks off Sept. 13 and 14 in Phoenix. Jesus and Mary Chain will open each date, with additional support from Tobacco, Kite Base, Daniel Avery, Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor), Death in Vegas and HMLTD. Reznor has curated a Spotify playlist to introduce audiences to each act’s music.

Ticket sales for the tour begin this weekend. All seats will be available at presale events, taking place May 19 at each venue’s box office, with the exception of Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office. Nine Inch Nails’ website has a complete list of box office locations and further information

Nine Inch Nails, Cold and Black and Infinite 2018 Tour Dates

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Sept. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Sept. 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

Sept. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

Sept. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest

Sept. 24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

Oct. 20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

Oct. 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

Oct. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Nov. 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium