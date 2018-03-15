Niagara Falls Going Green This Year For St Patricks Day

Who says America and Canada can't turn Irish for the day? Niagara Falls is getting in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day by going green.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board , along with Tourism Ireland's "Global Greening" campaign, announced that Niagara Falls will be lit up green for St. Patrick's Day. Now, the water isn't getting any sort of dye in it, it'll all be done with the use of lights.

The LED lights being used to illuminate the Falls were introduced to the landmark back in 2016. The falls will be green every hour for 15 minutes . Over the weekend the illumination will be extended until 2AM. You'll have plenty of time to check out the amazing colors on the falls.

BONUS VIDEO