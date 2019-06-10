New York’s “Fun Level” is Among the Top in the Country

According to a recent study, New York is ranked among the top for the "most fun state in America".

With summer a little over a week away, and families planning their vacations, Wallethub has released the results of their recent study 2019 Most Fun States in America, and New York did very well.

To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, the 50 states were compared across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

New York was ranked as the 3rd "most fun state" accoridng to this study. Here's the breakdown.

Fun in New York: