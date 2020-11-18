New Yorkers Can Learn New Job Skills With Free Online Classes
Looking to learn a new job skill or advance your career? You can with free online classes.
A new online training platform will help unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers learn new skills, earn certificates, and advance careers at no cost. Nearly 4,000 online programs, taught by professors and industry professionals, focus on high-growth and in-demand sectors like advanced manufacturing, technology, and health care, among others. And it's all free.
"The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy," Governor Cuomo said. "This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet. Whether it's taking refresher course or learning a new skill, I encourage all New Yorkers in need to consider taking advantage of this free program."
The new online courses are provided through a partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Coursera, saving New York millions of dollars over the next couple of years while providing free job skills training to New Yorkers.
A wide range of courses, programs, and professional certificates are being offered for free:
How to Manage a Remote Team
Business Writing
Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing Machine Learning
Motors and Motor Control Circuits
Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing
Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Marketing in a Digital World
Supply Chain Operations
Data Science Specialization
Project Management
Cybersecurity
Google IT Support Professional Certificate
The Business of Health Care Specialization
Medical Neuroscience
Financial Markets
Facebook Social Media Marketing
Entrepreneurship
Introduction to Game Development
The Art of Negotiation
Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Introduction to HTML5
Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success
Introduction to iOS App Development
Check out the full course catalog at Coursera.org/browse.
New Yorkers can request a free account on the New York State Department of Labor website.