New Yorkers Can Learn New Job Skills With Free Online Classes

Looking to learn a new job skill or advance your career? You can with free online classes.

A new online training platform will help unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers learn new skills, earn certificates, and advance careers at no cost. Nearly 4,000 online programs, taught by professors and industry professionals, focus on high-growth and in-demand sectors like advanced manufacturing, technology, and health care, among others. And it's all free.

"The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy," Governor Cuomo said. "This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet. Whether it's taking refresher course or learning a new skill, I encourage all New Yorkers in need to consider taking advantage of this free program."

The new online courses are provided through a partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Coursera, saving New York millions of dollars over the next couple of years while providing free job skills training to New Yorkers.

A wide range of courses, programs, and professional certificates are being offered for free:

How to Manage a Remote Team

Business Writing

Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing Machine Learning

Motors and Motor Control Circuits

Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

Marketing in a Digital World

Supply Chain Operations

Data Science Specialization

Project Management

Cybersecurity

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

The Business of Health Care Specialization

Medical Neuroscience

Financial Markets

Facebook Social Media Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Introduction to Game Development

The Art of Negotiation

Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Introduction to HTML5

Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

Introduction to iOS App Development

Check out the full course catalog at Coursera.org/browse.

New Yorkers can request a free account on the New York State Department of Labor website.