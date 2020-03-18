Don't panic. New York isn't shutting down. But businesses will be cutting down.

Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented a mandatory statewide requirement, forcing all non-essential businesses to have 50% of employees work from home. Businesses exempt from the executive order include food, pharmacies, health care, shipping, supplies and others. "I understand this is a burden to businesses. I understand the impact on the economy. But we're past that point as a nation. There is going to be an impact on the economy, all across the country. We'll deal with that crisis. But let's deal with one crisis at a time." Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday.

Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said "all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order," in a coronavirus update on Tuesday.

"I would never shut down essential services. That's not going to happen. Take a breath. People will get ill. They will resolve." Governor Cuomo responded.

To date, there are more than 2,300 positive cases in New York state, the highest number in the country and almost double Washington with the second most. As the numbers continues to rise, Governor Cuomo says they are working on getting more beds and more staff while converting facilities to accommodate. A hospital ship, the USNS Comfort is on its way to New York and will be moored in the harbor.

