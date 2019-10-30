Well, well, well. Boobs are in the news. Again. And not because it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First it was the women who got into trouble flashing their naked breasts at the World Series game. Now, it's Cattaraugus County, due south of Buffalo in Western New York, that's in the spotlight. The county's seal, which has been used since the 1800s, depicts two women with naked breasts. Some folks want it covered up. One lawmaker running for re-election, Vergilio Girardini, is turning it into a campaign issue.

Everyone is having a field day with this topic--radio hosts, late night comedians, and news reporters like Keith McShea from The Buffalo News:

Residents of Cattaraugus County will cast ballots this November 5th on whether to keep the seal as is or change it. Which way would YOU vote?