New York to Start Coronavirus Drug Trials

Governor Cuomo announced Monday afternoon that New York will start fighting coronavirus in a couple different ways Tuesday.

The governor took to Twitter, writing that New York will begin FDA-approved drug trials on patients who are very sick with the virus. The FDA also approved the New York State Department of Health to move forward "with a trial of an experimental antibody therapy on a compassionate care basis."

The first coronavirus vaccine trials took place last week at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Seattle, Washington, where the institute's director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the trials were "launched in record speed." The New York Times reports that even if the vaccine developed and trialed in Seattle is safely and effectively fights coronavirus, it won't be available for at least a year.