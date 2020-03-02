People are receiving calls from scammers claiming to be from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

NYSP is warning the public of a new scam where criminals identify themselves as the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), saying your Social Security number is being suspended. This is a scam. The DEA and other Law Enforcement agencies have no affiliation with Social Security matters.

Police say NEVER give out your Social Security number or any other private information over the phone. Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in America. Thieves can use your number and your good credit to apply for more credit in your name. Then, they use the credit cards and don't pay the bills, and it damages your credit.

You may not find that you're a victim of identity theft until you're turned down for credit, or you begin to get calls from unknown creditors demanding payment for items you never bought. Someone illegally using your Social Security number and assuming your identity can cause a lot of problems.