State and local law enforcement agencies and individuals are working extra hard to get everyone in Central New York through the coronavirus ordeal with as much safety, and as little drama and as few problems as possible. The New York State Police recently made a special announcement about usage of the 911 emergency call system, as it applies to the coronavirus.

According to the New York State Police Facebook page:

If you are experiencing an emergency, as always, call 911. When placing an emergency call, please advise dispatchers if you or any members of your household are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

In addition, until further notice, the State Police are suspending employment fingerprinting, along with child safety seat checks at our stations.

Public safety is a mission priority for our Troopers. While we understand that suspending these services is an inconvenience to the public, this is an extraordinary circumstance. The State Police are committed to doing what we can to assist the State’s emergency response to COVID-19.

We will notify the public when these services, both employment fingerprinting and child safety seat checks, will once again be provided to the public. Please check our online newsroom, nyspnews.com, for the latest updates. We will also be posting the updates to New York State Police social media pages, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.