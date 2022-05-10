‘How Much Snow?’ 16 of the Oddest Records Set in New York State

Upstate New York State can claim a number of some of the oddest, yet fascinating, records in the Northeast.

Let me explain.

Our region is known for its covered bridges, heavy snowfall, beautiful lakes and rivers, and historic, even Colonial-era, buildings. And all of them pop up on this Guinness-like list of records for the history books.

Why is the tallest totem pole in the state on the front lawn of a museum in Cooperstown? What is the story behind the world's largest pancake griddle still on display in the Finger Lakes? And how odd is that four ton dog staring down at everybody from the roof of a warehouse in Albany?

And, unless you already know about it or have even seen it, I think you will enjoy the tale of the two-story brick outhouse located in tiny Phelps, New York the most. Odd? Yes! Still, it is very cool in a strange way. In fact, it may be the only two story brick out house in the whole United States.

These, and many others, have fun stories behind them and they are all listed in the gallery below.

If you know of a unique or odd record-setting piece of information about Upstate New York we encourage you to share it with us and our readers.

Amazing Upstate New York. Something around every corner1

