New York State Fair Selling Lifetime Admission Passes

Do you love the New York State Fair so much that you make a trip every year? Why not consider buying the brand new lifetime admission pass?

The Great New York State Fair will sell lifetime admission passes for the first time ever. Two hundred passes, good for admission to the fair every day for the rest of your life, will be available starting Monday May 14th at 6AM for $200 each.

The ONLY WAY to buy these passes is online via etix.com . There are some rules too like: Lifetime Passes cannot be given to other people, including family members, for use. Lost passes will not be replaced.