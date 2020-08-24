New York State Fair Dairy Experience Goes Virtual For 2020

You may have heard the annual Butter Sculpture for the 2020 New York State Fair will be done virtually. The American Dairy Association Northeast, the group behind the work of butter, is presenting other virtual dairy experiences connected to the annual expo. Here's the schedule of the events.

The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is hosting a series of events each weekday through Tuesday, September 1 when the butter sculpture is unveiled. The videos will be live on American Dairy Association North East’s Facebook page at 10 each morning and then archived on their website.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, August 24 Virtual Dairy Barn Experience

Three NY dairy farms will share the different breeds of cow breeds and what goes into getting them ready for shows thru the eyes of the farm kids themselves.

Tuesday, August 25 – Virtual Butter Sculpting 101

Go behind the scenes with sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton to see how the butter sculpture is created. They’ll also offer some Do-It-Yourself tips if you want to try it and enter the NY State Fair Butter Sculpture At Home contest.

Wednesday, August 26 – Virtual Dairy Products Building Experience

Whether it’s in a block or a curd or an ingredient in one of those famous NY State Fair culinary creations, cheese is a staple at the Fair. We’ll demo some great dishes you can whip up at home.

Thursday, August 27 – Virtual State Fair Inspired Food

A guest chef shares State Fair inspired recipes featuring dairy products that you can make at home.

Friday, August 28 – Virtual Celebrity Milkshake Contest/People’s Choice Vote

Local celebrities compete in the annual “Best Milkshake” award and your the judge. Vote all weekend, August 28 thru 30 for your favorite media milk shake team, The winner will be announced at 10 am on Monday during the NY State Dairy Princess Day virtual experience.

Monday, August 31 – Virtual NY State Dairy Princess Day

The State’s dairy princesses promote the dairy industry throughout the year at schools, supermarkets, and fairs. They ladies will demonstrate how to make ice cream at home and of course announce the winner of the celebrity milkshake contest.

Tuesday, September 1 – Unveiling of the 52nd Annual NY State Fair Butter Sculpture

The butter sculpture is revealed and the virtual tribute concludes with a dairy day princess parade.