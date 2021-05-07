The executive order allowing New Yorkers to order alcohol to-go from licensed businesses across New York has now been extended again.

This executive order has been extended to June 5. The New York State Liquor Authority confirmed the extension on their website.

Under the order, restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, arenas and catering establishments were allowed to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

According to News 10, there's a bill in the works that would allow take-out alcohol for at least two years.

Restaurant Curfews Finally Coming To An End

The 12AM curfew will be lifted at bars and restaurants for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

The 1AM curfew at catered events where guests have provided proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will also be lifted beginning May 17.

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said. "Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."

Read more here.

