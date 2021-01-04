New York State Among 23 States Raising Minimum Wage For 2021

In New York State, get ready for a raised minimum wage.

New York is among 23 states raising the minimum wage for 2021. According to ABC7NY, the minimum wage for New Yorkers will increase to $12.50. That has already gone into affect.

"Even as we continue to battle the pandemic, we are working to build back in an equitable and just way," New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "Before this crisis, we achieved record low unemployment rates while increasing the minimum wage - improving the lives of thousands of New Yorkers - and we will rebuild our economy while continuing to lead the nation in the fight for economic justice. This investment in our workers once again proves that in New York we believe a fair day's work deserves a fair day's pay.""

Even though New York will get a bump, the federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.

On the Labor NY Website, they reminded New Yorkers of this:

The New York State minimum wage increased on December 31, 2020, except in New York City, where it remains $15.00 per hour for all size businesses. In Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, it is $14.00 per hour. In the remainder of the state, it is $12.50 per hour."

Employers in New York must post a Minimum Wage Information poster in their establishment.

Keep in mind that workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.