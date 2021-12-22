New York Reports COVID Numbers Not Seen Since Start of Pandemic

New York State continues to see near or record high COVID cases.

On Tuesday, the State snapped a 4-day streak that saw record-breaking new COVID cases. Still, over 22,000 new COVID cases were reported, which is about one thousand less than Monday's record-breaking day.

Governor Hochul believes cases are rising due to the winter surge, but notes this is not March 2020.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 10.39 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 7.88 percent.

The 10.39 percent positivity rate is the highest the state has reported since May 3, 2020, according to New York State's COVID Dashboard.

"Cases are rising due to the winter surge, but this is not March 2020 - we knew this was coming and New York is taking action to make vaccines, boosters, and testing more widely available," Hochul said. "We know what works - get vaccinated, get the booster, mask up, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces. Now is the time for all of us to do our part and help protect those more vulnerable to make sure we all get through this holiday season safely."

Hochul confirmed 57 more Empire State residents died from the virus.

Over 94.6 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose. 82.3 of all New Yorkers have at least one dose.

On Tuesday Hochul also thanked President Joe Biden who released his winter COVID plan.

Biden announced he's buying and mailing out 500-million free rapid out home COVID tests. Those will be given out next month.

"I want to thank President Biden for his leadership in fighting the nationwide COVID-19 winter surge and taking comprehensive action against the rapid spread of the Omicron variant," Hochul stated. "The President and I spoke again today about how to address this surge, and I'm grateful that he is responding to our requests for additional personnel to support our hospitals and health systems, including the deployment of 30 ambulances with staff to Upstate areas; new mass testing sites, including the first one to be operational in New York City before Christmas; and rapid tests sent directly to Americans in their homes. This is real leadership."

As of now, Hochul says there are no plans to close businesses or have schools switch to remote learning.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

