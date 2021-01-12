New York Regulating the Type of Hook Anglers Use for Striped Bass

New York's DEC is proposing regulations on the type of hook you can use when bait fishing for striped bass.

While the regulation isn't officially in place yet, the change is open for comments from anglers. Usually, that's the final step before implementing a new rule. Under the proposal, the traditional "J-Hook" would be have to be replaced by the "Circle Hook" and it would have to be "non - offset." Check out the examples below.

DEC.gov

The DEC hopes by changing the style of hook used, fewer bass would die during catch-and-release practices. The proposed regulation includes all New York State waters, including coastal waters of Long Island and New York City, the Delaware River, and the Hudson River to the Federal Dam in Troy, New York.

Officials are accepting comments on the proposed circle hook regulation until March 8. Share your thoughts via email: fw.marine@dec.ny.gov or by regular mail using the address: Division of Marine Resources, 205 N. Belle Mead Rd. Suite 1, East Setauket, NY 11733.

The DEC is also proposing a change to size limitations on smallmouth and largemouth bass, the state would make 12" the minimum size limit uniform state wide.