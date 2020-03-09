New York Man Shoots Girlfriend By Mistake While Paying for Dinner

An Upstate New York case of "Wow, he's a generous boyfriend" turned into "Oops, he's an idiot" in just the blink of an eye.

A 19-year-old guy named Anthony Ciccarelli from Tonawanda, New York (a suburb of Buffalo) took his girlfriend out to dinner at a Texas de Brazil, which is a pretty expensive and delicious chain restaurant. You know what we mean if you've enjoyed a meal at the one in the canyon section of Destiny USA mall in Syracuse. The incident occurred at the end of the dinner.

When Ciccarelli reached for his wallet to pay the tab, somehow he accidentally triggered the GUN he had in his pants, and he SHOT his girlfriend in the leg. Imagine the panic among the other diners.

As for the young lady, she was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But, it turns out it was a STOLEN gun. So he was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm. And he's facing up to seven years in prison.

THAT's a very costly date.