Here's another indication the summer of 2020 is flying by. New York hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, August 10.

Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1 through August 31, while fishing licenses are good for one year from date of purchase. Licenses and permits can be purchased at any one of the DEC's license-issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Starting August 10 when license sales begin, the call center will extend hours, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1.

In July, the state launched a new system for the sale of fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses called DECALS (DEC Automated Licensing System). If you used the old system, you will have to create a new log-in and sign up again.

Whether purchasing a license in person or online, you will need these:

Complete contact information (name, address, email address, telephone number)

DEC customer ID number (if applicable);

Proof of residency (driver's license or state issued ID with a valid NY address)

If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.

You will also need proof of hunter or trapping education certificate or a previous hunting license if you are not already entered in DEC's automated licensing system.

While Deer Management Permits go on sale August 10 too, there's no rush to get one. The permits are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period ending October 1. Permits are available in each Wildlife Management Unit online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332.

The DEC warns hunters and trappers about fake licensing sites online. Valid licenses are only available authorized agents, no other web sites can speed up the process or provide discounts.