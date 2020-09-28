New York Gas Prices Remain Unchanged

New York state’s average gas price remains unchanged from last week.

According to AAA Northeast’s latest survey, the average price is $2.26 a gallon.

That’s 3 cents lower than a month ago and 48 cents cheaper than this time last year.

“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.31, a penny less than a week ago.

The national average is $2.18 a gallon.