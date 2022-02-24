New York Driver Rescued After Truck Ends Up In Icy River, Photos

Officials sprang into action to save the life of a driver who somehow ended up driving a truck into an icy New York river.

Last Friday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped New York State Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Town of Hope Highway Department with flood response in Hamilton County, the DEC announced on Wednesday.

On Friday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m., Hamilton County requested Forest Ranger assistance with welfare checks after severe flooding in the town of Hope. Ranger Lt. Kerr and Rangers Scott, Perryman, and Nally responded with swiftwater gear.

An ice jam blocking the Sacandaga River had broken, causing an increase in water downstream, flooding multiple homes, according to the DEC.

As part of the DEC's response to flooding in Hamilton County officials helped with a vehicle that somehow got stuck in the river.

"Rangers also responded to an incident involving a passenger vehicle in the river," the DEC said in a press release.

By the time rangers arrived a town employee had already helped remove the driver.

At 6:11 p.m., rangers assisted the tow company in removing the vehicle from the river. It remains unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river.

No injuries were reported.

By 9:40 p.m., and with no cell or landline service, and the County declared a State of Emergency. Rangers were able to communicate with the County via radio. Rangers continued conducting welfare checks along with New York State Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, the Department of Transportation, and the Town of Hope Highway Department until approximately midnight. Ranger Nally returned the next morning to conduct additional welfare checks and found one subject with a heart condition. Ranger Nally delivered the subject to family members.

