The devastating wildfires in California have destroyed homes, taken lives and wiped out acres of land. It'll take years to recover and you can help just by drinking beer.

Sierra Nevada will begin making Resilience Butte County Proud IPA , donating all the proceeds to the Camp Fire Relief Fund . And they've asked every brewery to do the same. A letter was sent to brewers across the country, inviting them to join the cause. Malt, hop and yeast suppliers will even provide the raw ingredient to all participating breweries.

Brewing of Resilience beings on Giving Tuesday, November 27. It'll be available in stores and tap rooms in January.

"We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul. Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future."

The list of breweries pledging their support is a long one and continues to grow. It includes two from New York state - Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Greenport.

All proceeds from the Camp Fire Relief Fund will be distributed to organizations dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities affected.