New York Bass Tournaments Get National TV Coverage on ESPN 2

New York's elite bass fishing will get national exposure over the next two weekends. Two Bassmaster sponsored tournaments will be televised by multiple outlets including ESPN 2. Here's where you can catch the action live or on the tube.

Thursday, July 23 through through Sunday July 26 the Bassmaster Elite tournament will be on the St Lawrence River, with each day beginning and ending at the Clayton Antique Boat Museum. The tournament was originally scheduled for Waddington, NY but COVID-19 restrictions put a hamper on the event. Tournament officials credit the people of Jefferson County including the Board of Legislators for coming up with a solution to follow state guidelines and keep the tournament in place.

Next Thursday, July 30 through August 2 The Bassmaster Elite will be at Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh. For just the 2nd time in history, ESPN 2 will carry coverage of both tournaments. In addition, live action can be caught on Bassmasters.com, and ESPN 3. Here are the scheduled broadcast times.

press release Bassmaster

Spectators will not be allowed at official way-ins and all New York social distancing guidelines will be followed. Read more about the tournament at Bassmaster.com.