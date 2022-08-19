Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Coldwell Banker Whitbeck loading...

The Adirondacks in the fall. There is nothing quite like it.

This gallery is a list of a dozen stunning homes that are currently for sale in the High Peaks region. Granted, they all come with a whopping price tag, but we can look can't we?

These incredible homes cover the whole range of the Adirondack region, from mountains to lakes, and from tourist towns to remote map dots. Most are log home-style house, others are waterfront properties.

There is a wonderful 1893 renovated "great camp" on this list as well as a fun and fantastic completely remodeled Adirondack boathouse (and...it comes with a boat!).

While all of these houses are currently for sale at the time of the publication of this article, there is no guarantee that they will be available long. These properties get snapped up in a heartbeat. (Each property listed has a link to the real estate company that is offering it).

So if you win the lottery, or a pile of money falls in your lap, we encourage you to check out these great places in the Adirondacks. Fall is right around the corner and I submit that there is no prettier place in the state (or the country, as far as that goes) during this season as our own beloved Adirondack Mountains.

These photos will make you drool. Dream on!