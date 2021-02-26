Looking for Dominican food in the city of Utica? Look no further than Sazón Frank Restaurant.

You will find Sazon Frank at 657 Bleecker Street in Downtown Utica. On their Facebook page, they announced their hours of operation for their first week:

Monday - Friday: 10AM-9PM

Saturday: 11AM-7PM

Sunday: 11AM-5PM

You can check their page for their latest hours.

Here's a look at their menu, and some of their dishes too:

Brief History Of Dominican Food

Dominica's cuisine is very similar to many other Caribbean islands. Breakfast is an important meal in Dominica and is eaten every day.

According to Wikipedia, a typical meal includes saltfish, which is dried and salted codfish, and bakes made by making a dough and frying in oil prove popular before a long days at work. Other breakfast meals include cornmeal porridge which is made with fine cornmeal or polenta, milk and condensed milk and sugar to sweeten.

Common vegetables eaten during lunchtime or dinner include plantains, tania, yams, potatoes, rice, and peas. Meat and poultry typically eaten include chicken (which is very popular), beef, fish which are normally stewed down with onions, carrots, garlic, ginger and herbs like thyme and using the browning method to create a rich dark sauce. Popular meals include rice and peas, Stew chicken, Stew beef, fried and stewed fish and many different types of hearty fish broths and Soups which are packed full with dumplings, carrots and ground provisions."

Learn more food items and more here.

