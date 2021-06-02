A few months ago, we introduced you to Utica's Colossal Pretzel; now, they've expanded into dessert pretzels, and they look delicious. Is your mouth watering yet?

First, there was the Colossal Pretzel Florentine, and this one started all the pretzel creativity. The shareable pretzels are certainly a conversation starter, and who knows, they might turn into another Utica staple like chicken riggies, turkey joints, cold cheese pizza, and more.

The last time we spoke with Marisa, the owner of Rintrona's Bistro on French Road in Utica, she told us she has lots of plans for these pretzels. Boy, was that an understatement. They are now creating huge dessert pretzels, and holy wow, they look incredible. They've broken all the rules and have combined everything from peanut butter, marshmallow, chocolate, gram crackers, and all sorts of different glazes. Some are even gluten-free. We never knew you could do so many things with pretzels.

Feast Your Eyes On These Decadent Dessert Pretzels:

This is the s'mores pretzel made with marshmallow, chocolate pieces and topped with gram cracker crumbles. This dessert pretzel will make its debut on Thursday, June 3. 2021.

Photo Credit: Marisa of Rintrona’s Bistro

This is the fabulous chocolate peanut butter pretzel. It's stuffed with peanut butter, then glazed in a chocolate sauce, and served with a side of marshmallow cream sauce.

Photo Credit: Marisa of Rintrona’s Bistro

Here's the original Colossal Pretzel Florentine, an oversized jumbo pretzel stuffed with spinach and three kinds of cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce. This thing is huge and feeds 4 to 6 people.

Photo Credit: Marisa of Rintrona’s Bistro

Stay Tuned: Coming soon, Rintrona's Greens stuffed pretzel.

