New Restaurant Finally Opens in Consumer Square, New Hartford

If you've driven over into Consumer Square in New Hartford, you know there's been a spot near Jersey Mikes, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks that has been empty since it was built, only to have the words "coming soon" for months now. Well, get excited, because the time has finally come.

Mitsuba is officially open and welcoming customers into their doors!

At Mitsuba, they focus on authentic Japanese style ramen noodles, with their key ingredient being the broth. The authentic pork bone broth is cooked for a minimum of 14 hours and then served with noodles, a variety of different vegetables and more.

Their menu features many different items, including poke bowls, milk tea, fruit teas and more.

If you're interested in checking out Mitsuba, they are open 7 days a week for your enjoyment.

Mon - Thu: 11 am - 9 pm

Fri - Sat: 11 am - 9:30 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 8:30 pm

If you're looking for a reason to try them out, their reviews on Yelp of the Syracuse location say it all. Here's just two that stick out:

My husband and I are addicted to this place!! We have been eating there at least once a week. I LOVE their Ramen and the strawberry milk tea is amazing!! The pork buns are a MUST for me as well.