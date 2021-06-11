Open for business.

Orgill’s new distribution center in Rome is now fully operational and will begin servicing customers in an eight-state region in the coming weeks.

Company officials say it’s the fastest start-to-finish completion of a ground-up distribution center in the company’s modern history.

Ground was broken on the 780,000 square foot facility in April 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting,

The Rome site is Orgill’s eighth distribution center.

Orgill serves more than 11,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, lumber dealers and farm stores throughout the United States and Canada, and over 50 countries around the world.

The new center will serve Orgill customers throughout New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials say the new site effectively doubles Orgill’s distribution capacity in the region.

photo courtesy of Orgill, Inc.

Orgill’s executive vice president of distribution Randy Williams says the impact of the new distribution center will be felt beyond its immediate service area.

"Adding the Rome distribution center to our network will undoubtedly help us provide more efficient service to the customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas, but adding a large facility like this also has a ripple effect on the other distribution centers in our network,” Williams says. “In reality, Rome will create greater capacity at almost all of our DCs and allow us to better service our growing customer base across much of our service areas.”

Mark Scanlon, Orgill’s vice president of Northeast distribution, says the new team at the Rome DC brings a great deal of experience from across the distribution spectrum and Orgill is eager to learn from the diverse group.

The center will employ about 225 people.