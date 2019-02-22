New on Netflix: March 2019
Netflix’s new monthly lineup for March includes their usual mix of classic titles (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon! Apollo 13! Wet Hot American Summer!) and tons of originals — like the Ben Affleck thriller Triple Frontier and The Dirt, the biopic about the debauched misadventures of the band Motley Crue.
Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to the streaming service next month:
Coming in March to Netflix
On My Block: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the wake of a tragedy and Jamal's valuable discovery, the friends lean on each other like never before as they deal with the repercussions.
Avail. 3/1/19
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind-- NETFLIX FILM
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/2/19
Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/3/19
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/19
Disney's Christopher Robin
Avail. 3/6/19
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/19
Doubt
The Order-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/8/19
After Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM
Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Shadow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/12/19
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/13/19
Triple Frontier-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/15/19
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM
If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Death & Robots-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Robozuna: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/16/19
Green Door-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/19
Amy Schumer Growing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/19
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/22/19
Carlo & Malik-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charlie's Colorforms City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Delhi Crime-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un crimen: Colosio-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
Most Beautiful Thing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selling Sunset-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dirt-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/26/19
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/28/19
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/29/19
15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM
Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM
Osmosis-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Highwaymen-- NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Cocaine Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Traitors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Avail. 3/30/19
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Avail. 3/31/19
El sabor de las margaritas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
