New Hartford Shop Offering Donut Decorating Kit to Keep Kids Busy
The quarantine are forcing parents to get creative to keep kids entertained. Fortunately, Central New York businesses are stepping up to help.
Daylight Donuts in New Hartford is introducing a 'Party in a Box' donut decorating kit for kids (and let's face it, adults too). The kit includes 6 plain donuts, a variety of frostings and sprinkles.
The kit costs just $9.99, and is available any time at the Daylight Donuts on Genesee Street in New Hartford. Daylight is also offering a free roll of toilet paper with orders over $15. Grab your donut kit, and a latte - and you can wipe the stress away.
Personally, Daylight is our favorite donut spot - so this is a win-win.
