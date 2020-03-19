The family of a New Hartford man weren't about to let the coronavirus spoil his 83rd birthday.

Kate Achen's dad, Arthur Hornett, lives in New Hartford. He celebrated his 83rd birthday this week, but the coronavirus prevented his family from getting together to celebrate this year.

Credit: Kate Achen

Instead, his children and grandchildren gathered on his long to serenade him with 'Happy Birthday' while he watched from safely inside his house.

Kate says "I had my sisters and their kids meet down at the little league field. We live across the street from my parents so we walked over...then they paraded through."