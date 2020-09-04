New Dashboard Will Show COVID-19 Cases From Every New York School

New York officials created a new dashboard that will inform residents of the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in each school.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York school districts will be required to provide the New York State Department of Health with daily data on the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in each school beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The information released to state health officials will be publicly available on a new online dashboard developed by the department of health. The new dashboard which has been named the "Dashboard for COVID-19 Data in Schools" can found by CLICKING HERE. The dashboard will be first updated on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

"Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I've said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation," Cuomo said. "Parents and teachers are understandably concerned about schools reopening. Dr. Zucker and the State Department of Health will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents, so they know exactly what's happening in their schools. I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if there's a positive case, they will know and DOH will know and the locals can respond quickly."

DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to all school districts on Thursday informing them of the reporting requirements and the new dashboard. School districts will be required to send their daily testing reports to the Department of Health. The districts must also provide a link to the daily dashboard on their website for other interested parties. That information will be updated daily, officials say.