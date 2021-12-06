Need Some Holiday Magic? Getaway to the Adirondack Christmas Cabin!

There is nothing like a New York State Christmas, especially if it's not at your house!

Gather the entire family and spend a magical Christmas at the Adirondack Christmas Cabin in Lake Saranac, New York! This place just looks like Christmas! So much so that it was used in a national clothing catalog photo shoot!

The Adirondack Christmas Cabin is on Upper St. Regis Lake with views of St. Regis Mountain. The place is available year round but, if available, how great would it be to stay there during the holidays? Check dates at Airbnb.

Here is some of what to expect at the Christmas Cabin

Accommodates up to 9 guests

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Lake access

WIFI

TV

Christmas Spirit

