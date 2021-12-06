Need Some Holiday Magic? Getaway to the Adirondack Christmas Cabin!
There is nothing like a New York State Christmas, especially if it's not at your house!
Gather the entire family and spend a magical Christmas at the Adirondack Christmas Cabin in Lake Saranac, New York! This place just looks like Christmas! So much so that it was used in a national clothing catalog photo shoot!
Get our free mobile app
The Adirondack Christmas Cabin is on Upper St. Regis Lake with views of St. Regis Mountain. The place is available year round but, if available, how great would it be to stay there during the holidays? Check dates at Airbnb.
Here is some of what to expect at the Christmas Cabin
- Accommodates up to 9 guests
- 4 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Lake access
- WIFI
- TV
- Christmas Spirit
Adirondack Christmas Cabin
Lake Saranac, NY
Best Christmas Towns In The Country Include Three From New York...and a Few Easy Daytrips
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.