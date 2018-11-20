Nearly 150,000 Pounds Of Turkey Recalled

The CDC is reporting that 12 New Yorker's have been affected with a salmonella outbreak due to turkeys.

This outbreak strain of salmonella has been identified in samples from raw turkey pet food in Minnesota, from live turkeys from several states and from raw turkey products collected from sick people’s homes. Hudson Valley Post reports that 147,276 pounds of Jennie-O turkey has been recalled.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jennie-O brand ground turkey products," the CDC warns. Recalled turkey was sold in 1-pound packages and is marked with the establishment number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection, officials say.

The recall of Jennie-O product involved only one consumer who became ill, according to a Jenni-O spokesperson. The recalled product is no longer being sold in stores.

In Central New York this brand was available in Walmart, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Target, and Tops locations. Please check your turkey.